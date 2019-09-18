Stakeholders task quantity surveyors on global best practices

By Ruth Oketunde

Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), FCT chapter and other stakeholders, have tasked quantity surveyors on the need to measure up with global best practices and standard for better service delivery.

The stakeholders gave the advice during a two-day workshop, organised by the NIQS, with a theme “Adoption of Building Information Modelling for Project Delivery in Nigeria’’.

Mr Otaru Omokagbo, the chairman of the institute, said that the essence of the workshop was to ensure that the NIQS equipped its members with appropriate skills that could assist them in quality service delivery.

He said that in an evolving world, “where new technologies are introduced on a daily basis, the institute has to come up with an idea of carrying their members along.

“The Building Information Modelling (BIM) will help to save time, save cost and you can get quality for you money.

“It will also help to ensure that all professionals in the construction industry are on the same page and work together as a team.

“The architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, electrical engineers will not have to work on their own.

“This, in turn, will reduce the issue of building collapse in the country.”

Mrs Mercy Iyorter, the immediate past president, NIQS, said that building information model was a holistic package for those in the construction industry.

She said that cases of abandoned projects as well as building collapse would be a thing of the past when professionals adopt the application.

“This BIM will ensure that all players in the construction industry know what each person is doing, so no one can use substandard materials in any project.

“I will also advise Nigerians to ensure that all their building projects are BIM- compliant because with that, I can assure you of quality projects,” Iyorter said.

Mr Adewumi Akinpelu, former Secretary-General of the institute, said that the model would ensure construction reduction cost and encourage optimal value for all construction cost.

BIM is digital files that describe every aspect of a project and support decision-making throughout a project cycle.