Stanel CEO pledges to empower thousands in Anambra

In a bid to improve the standard of living in Anambra state, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, the Chairman of Stanel World, has promised to empower thousands in the state via scholarship and networking

Uzochukwu made the pledge in a statement after he was recognised by the Ancient Kingdom of Alor for his philanthropic activities in the state.

“I feel highly honoured and humbled by this honorary recognition in Alor Kingdom, it has stirred up my spirit to do even more for my people, thank you very much,” Uzochukwu said.

Stanel World, a one-stop luxury brand is a subsidiary of Stanel Group with branches in Jos, Plateau and in Suleja in Niger.

The Traditional Ruler of Alor Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Igwe Macanthony Chinedu had earlier described Uzochukwu as “a rare breed.”

The monarch said that Uzochukwu had empowered thousands of ndi Anambra via employment, scholarship, loans and connections.

“The special honour is in recognition of Dr Stanley’s immense contributions to the society and valuable service to humanity.

“His home-coming investment in Awka has impacted many lives and therefore, deserves this rare honour; we are very proud of you,” he said.

In a related development, Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has commended Uzochukwu for his huge contributions and impact in economy of the state and Nigeria at large.

Obiano made the commendation while declaring open a Stanel event tagged ‘Access More With Stanel Master Class with the theme, ‘become more’ in Awka recently.

The governor recalled that he appealed to the philanthropist to replicate his business in Awka and he did without hesitation.

“Stanel has become a household name in Awka and its environs. Stanel bread, stanel farmers’ market, Stanel eateries, Stanel Clean Laundry Services, Stanel car maintenance center, Stanel event center, Stanel gas, Stanel tyres among others.

“With all of these things turning Awka into Eastern Europe, we have allocated another land for Stanel Agro venture where cows will be reared.

“Soon, he will be producing milk and beef from there for local and export consumptions, I want to see many things exported to other nations from Anambra,” the governor said.