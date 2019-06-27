Stop attacks on Abba Kyari, Buhari, group warns

By Emmanuel Afonne

Pro-democracy and Economic Watch Group, Guardians of Democracy and Development (GODD) with seven other partners have criticised those plotting the removal of Mr Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, describing them as “enemies of Nigeria”.

The group which expressed its dissatisfaction while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, said that those calling for the sack of Kyari were enemies of the president who are bent on scuttling his anti-corruption fight.

They also frowned at the advice urging the president to distance himself from his longtime allies, Alhaji Mamman Daura and Alhaji Isa Funtua.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a group, under Concerned APC Stakeholders, led by one Dr Symeon Chilagorom, recently staged a protest against internal forces pulling down the administration of President Buhari.

However, the National Convener of GODD, Mr Solomon Adodo, said such malignant attacks were aimed at undermining the administration of President Buhari.

“As a collective of eternally vigilant pro-democracy and economic watch groups, we are meticulous in identifying and addressing any matter that stands antithetical to good governance, democratic ideals and principles of economic stability/growth.

“It is in this light that we wholly condemn the recently contrived efforts of some individuals masquerading as APC stakeholders whereas their intentions were fiendishly tailored against President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We herein, bring to the attention of the general public that the charade by the group with a hastily contrived name (and unfittingly so) of Coalition of APC National Stakeholders is nothing but a heavily sponsored attempt surreptitiously geared at casting aspersions on the good government of President Buhari.

“They claim to be working at sanitising the system through unbridled protests against the chief of staff to the president, Mr Abba Kyari, and the respective persons of Mr Mamman Daura and Ismaila Isa Funtua,” Adodo said.

“It should be emphasised that these individuals have been long standing associates of Buhari who have proved their mettle of trustworthiness even through the most adverse of challenges the president has assailed in the past.

“It is therefore evident that the protest was not only targeted at the trio of Abba Kyari, Mamman Daura and Ismaila Isa Funtua, but a grand attempt to rubbish the arduous and sincere efforts of the president at moving Nigeria to the Next Level.”

According to him, Kyari should be commended for his doggedness and for also being a worthy confidant of the president.

He noted that as a true democrat, the president believed in consultation with patriots of like mind, with a strong will to propagate national development.

The leader of the group noted that it was a slight on the intellect of the president for anyone to claim that he was being controlled by “an imaginary cabal.”

Adodo therefore, warned those seeking to disrupt good governance in the country to desist from such, noting that they were aware that the sponsors of such agitations were merely plotting their political pathways towards the 2023 presidential race.

He maintained that the present government was eager restore the country to the path of glory and urged Nigerians to join hands with the president to move Nigeria to the next level.