Sudan forms sovereign council to lead transition

Sudan’s generals and opposition alliance has formed a sovereign council that will head the country during its three-year transition to civilian rule, a spokesperson said.

The line-up of the 11-member council was announced by a spokesperson for the Transitional Military Council that had taken charge after longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir was forced from power in April.

The council includes five members of the military and will be headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who was already the head of the TMC.

“The president of the sovereign council will be sworn in… at 11:00 am (0900 GMT)” on Wednesday, TMC spokesperson Shamseddine Kabbashi said in a short televised address.

