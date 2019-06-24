Sulaiman, NILDS DG set to launch Democracy Radio

In a bid to foster democracy by educating Nigerians on democratic principles and tenets, the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) is set to launch a Democracy Radio Station.

This is part of the initiatives announced by the Director General of the Institute, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, he said that the new radio station would among other things, be an instrument for political education, awareness creation and a medium of learning for the institute’s postgraduate students.

“The Democracy Radio will also serve as a medium for political sensitization, reportage of legislative activities, vanguard for institutionalisation of political culture, deepening democratic culture as well as education on civil responsibilities,” he said.

The new DG who denounced his membership of any political party also said that he was going to revisit the organisational structure of the institute and right all wrong placements.

He said that revisiting the organogram was the first step the revitalising the institute by ensuring fairness that would bring about a better motivated workforce.

Sulaiman promised to improve on existing structures, grow the capacity of lawmakers and their legislative aides with better capacity building and make NILDS stand out as a World-class legislative and democratic institute.

“We shall increase the quality of the Institute’s publications abd give it a global outreach.

“On the strength of the above we shall Institutionalized an academic advisory board comprising of eminent academics. They will proffer necessary intellectual counsels to the institute from time to time.

“We shall expand our directorates, departments and units to accommodate units/departments like Academic planning, administration, Maintenance/works.

“This administration shall revisit the National and International lecture series of the institute and improve on its participation and deliverance.

“We shall ensure more collaborations with existing global institutions and relevant organizations. Our synergy with democratic institutions at the state levels shall be enhanced.

“As a matter of immediate priority, we shall commence the movement to the permanent site of the institute in the quickest possible time. The structure at the permanent site is a world class edifice, the best in Africa. We MUST maximize it usage,” he said.

He promised to improve the welfare of staff, stressing that he shall run an open door policy where all members of staff shall be able to reach him with complaints or suggestions.