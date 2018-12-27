Summit on DRC’s elections

Five heads of state, including the host Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo Republic, are attending the one-day summit on peaceful election in the country.

It is a joint summit of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The summit which opened in Brazzaville on Wednesday is on the elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Four other heads of state are attending the one-day summit namely, Angola’s João Lourenço, Namibia’s Judge Geingob, Zambia’s Edgar Lungu, and Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana.

DRC President Joseph Kabila was not present at the summit, and was not represented.

The purpose of the summit is to persuade the DRC authorities and the opposition – a member country of the ICGLR and SADC – to hold peaceful elections in the elections on Sunday December 30.

The DRC is holding its legislative, provincial and presidential elections, in keeping with the announcement made on December 20 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).