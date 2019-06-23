Surulere LG rehabilitates 24 roads, targets 30 more

By Okuanwan Offiong

The Surulere Local Government Council of Lagos says it has rehabilitated 24 roads in its second phase.

Mr Billy Balogun, the Special Adviser on Works and Construction in the council, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it started the second phase in January.

Balogun spoke at Onilegogoro area of the council which is one the roads rehabilitated by the local government council.

He said that the Council Chairman, Hon. Tajudeen Ajide, was determined to ensure that all the bad roads in Surulere would be adequately rehabilitated using standard materials.

He said that since Ajude assumed office, many streets’ roads in deplorable conditions in the council had been repaired to ease movement of vehicles for the residents.

“Under his leadership, we have been able to construct and rehabilitate 23 roads such as Ayinde Giwa Street using interlocking stones.

“Also, Oyekan Street’s road had been rehabilitated thus improving its face lift and increasing the commercial values of the properties there.

“We have also repaired Apena Street,New Era link road which was last repaired in 1984, Alhaji Ade Thani Street, Tafawa Balewa and Shitta Roundabout ring roads.

“At present, we are trying to complete the rehabilitation of the Onilegogoro road along Alhaji Masha road.

“It became deplorable due to bad drainage system which warranted the construction of a channel for water to flow into the canal from the street,” he said.

NAN observed that due to the exercise, vehicular movements along the axis was partially restricted, with diversions to other routes.

Balogun also urged residents to avoid dumping refuse in canals, and cutting of roads without due approval from the state.

He said that the council was planning to rehabilitate about 30 more roads before the end of the year.