Suspect who killed actor Chris Attoh’s Wife, Bettie Jennifer revealed

The face of the man that shot Bettie Jennifer, the wife of Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh’s has been unveiled in a sketch released by Greenbelt Police Department, U.S.

Greenbelt Police Department unveiled the sketch on its twitter handle on Saturday following ongoing investigation of the killing which took place in the parking lot of the office building where her employment agency is located.

According to WTop, Police haven’t named a suspect or a motive yet but added that the gunman shot her in front of about 10 witnesses before running off.

Bettie, the wife of Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh was killed earlier this month.

They got married October last year. “Our investigators do not believe this was random.

“It was very brazen; it happened in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses,” said police department spokesman George Mathews about the incident at the time.

Bettie was still in the process of divorcing Kedrick, a Baltimore-area drug dealer who is currently serving time, when she was killed.

She was reportedly living in Kedrick’s house before her murder.