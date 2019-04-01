SWAN urges Lalong to develop sports sector

By Polycarp Auta

The Plateau Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has urged Gov. Simon Lalong to develop the sport sector in the state.

Mr Agabus Pwanagba, the Secretary of the Association in the state, gave the advice on Monday in a congratulatory message to the governor over his re-election.

According to Pwanagba, Plateau had over time remained the hub of talent hunt in the country, hence the need for the governor to pay more attention in developing the sector during his second tenure.

The secretary acknowledged Lalong’s support to football and golf games, but advised him to expand the scope of his support to other sporting activities to restore the lost glory of the state as the “Home of Sports”.

“SWAN wish to congratulate Gov. Simon Lalong over his re-election bid.

“We want to urge the incumbent administration to focus on total overhauling of sports infrastructure in the state during its second tenure.

“The state has been the hub of hunting for talented athletes when sporting infrastructures were all available, but today, the story is gradually changing.

“No doubt, the incumbent governor has given much support to football and golf, but spreading it to other sports will restore those old glorious days, to help develop the sector,” he urged.

The secretary said the association further calling on the governor, who is also its Grand Patron, to focus on sports development at the grassroots, with a view to identifying , nurturing and encouraging young talents.

He expressed optimism that sports, if properly harnessed, would help the Lalong-led administration in engaging the youth and stemming restiveness.