Tambuwal maintains slight lead in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu/Sokoto

Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s lead in the Sokoto governorship election has shrunk to 2057 votes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) resumes the collation of governorship supplementary election results at 9 a.m today.

Only the result of 35 polling units in Kebbe LGA remain to be added.

The State’s Chief Collation/ Returning Officer, Prof. Fatima Mukhtar, adjourned till this morning after she received results of polling units from 21 local government areas.

The results saw Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s lead of 3574 reduced to 2057 votes.

Without Kebbe LGA results, Tambuwal of the PDP has 506,545 votes, while Mr Ahmed Aliyu, his APC challenger has 504,488 votes.

Kebbe has the highest units among the 135 polling units, where supplementary election was held. Reports indicated that Tambuwal relocated to the council area on Saturday during the supplementary election.

Kebbe LGA has at least 20,000 registered voters.