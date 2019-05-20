Tax papers: US Court rules against Trump, backs Congress

President Donald Trump has lost the first round of his legal battle against the US Congress in blocking it from having access to his and company’s tax papers.

Judge Amit Mehta of the US District Court for the District of Columbia ruled on Monday against Trump’s lawsuit to stop a subpoena for his tax records by House Democrats.

“The court is well aware that this case involves records concerning the private and business affairs of the President of the United States. But on the question of whether to grant a stay pending appeal, the President is subject to the same legal standard as any other litigant that does not prevail,” Judge Mehta wrote in his memorandum opinion, noting that Trump did not raise a “serious legal question going to the merits.”

Mehta said it wasn’t for the court to decide whether the committee’s actions “are truly motivated by political considerations.”

The decision comes amid a widespread effort by the White House and the president’s lawyers to refuse to cooperate with congressional requests for information and records.

Trump and his business organization had sued to block the subpoena issued in April to Mazars USA, an accountant for the president and Trump Organization.

Mehta, a U.S. District judge, was nominated to his position by President Barack Obama.