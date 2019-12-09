Technology firm to boost identity management in Nigeria

By Florence Onuegbu

Biometric verification technology company, ZKTeco says it is poised to assist Nigeria boost its identity management.

The President of ZKTeco, Mr John Che, during while addressing newsmen in Lagos said that in many countries of the world, biometric was enhancing their economy.

Biometrics is the measurement and statistical analysis of people’s unique physical and behavioral characteristics. The technology is mainly used for identification and access control, or for identifying individuals who are under surveillance.

Che said that in the next five years, the biometric industry had potentials of growing and creating many opportunities for countries.

According to him, Nigeria has different data warehouses that need to be integrated, for effective usage and performance.

He, however, said that the company had different biometrics technology devices that would assist Nigeria unify its databases.

The president also said that the company would soon sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Lagos, towards setting up Biometric Thinking Library in Nigeria.

He said that with such library, international standard would be followed in gathering biometrics of individuals.

According to him, biometric enhances road traffic situation, productivity, healthcare and general security in a country.

Mr Afolabi Abiodun, the Chief Executive Officer, SB Telecoms & Devices, the local partner to ZKTeco, said that the foundation of growing was productivity.

Abiodun said that productivity was based on biometric identity management, which ZKTeco was passionate about.

He said that biometric would help to identify theft and document fraud to the nearest minimum, enhance the need to adopt it. (NAN)