Teenager docked for allegedly defiling neighbour’s daughter

By Moji Eniola

A 17-year-old secondary school student (name withheld) was on Tuesday arraigned at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the teenager was charged with a count of defilement.

He, however, plead not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the teenager committed the offence on June 29 at Oduroye Street in Ile Epo, Oke Odo community at Ojo, near Lagos.

Emuerhi said the defendant unlawful defiled his neighbour’s daughter.

The offence contravenes Sections 27 and 210(8) of the Child Rights Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Oct. 7.