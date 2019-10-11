Teenager who ‘raped’ 50 year-old neighbour’s mother remanded

By Ramatu Garba

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Friday ordered that a teenager, Babangida Inusa, who allegedly raped his neighbour’s 50-year-old mother, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Inusa, who resides at Falgore Village, Kabo Local Government Area of Kano, with rape.

Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Idris, who did not take the plea of Inusa, ordered the police to return the case file to the Kano State Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Idris adjourned the case until Dec.12, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Badamasi Gawuna, told the court that the complainant, Rabiu Hussain, of the same address reported the case at the Garo Police Division Kano, on Sept.6.

Gawuna alleged that on Sept.4, at about 4 p.m, Inusa attacked and raped the complainant’s 50-year-old mother on her farmland in Kabo Local Government Area of Kano.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code.(NAN)