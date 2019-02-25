Teslim Folarin wins Oyo Central for APC

By Akeem Abas/Ibadan

Sen. Teslim Folarin, a former Senate Leader and APC Senatorial Candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District has emerged winner of the last senatorial election in the district.

Prof. Peter Falayi from University of Ibadan, who is the returning officer of Oyo Central Senatorial District made the announcement in Ibadan on Monday morning.

Falayi declared Folarin winner having polled 91,080 to defeat his closest rival Chief Bisi Ilaka of PDP who polled 83,600.

NAN reports that the incumbent Senator of the district on the platform of ADC, Monsurat Sunmonu polled 41, 657 while Hon Temitope Olatoye of ADP polled 41,377.

The results which was announced amid heavy security presence was witnessed and signed by APC, PDP, ADC and ADP agents

NAN reports this was the third time the former Senate leader would be elected into the Red chamber of the National Assembly.

He was earlier in the red chamber in 2003 and 2007.