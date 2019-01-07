Thai halts deportation as fleeing Saudi teen says death awaits her

Thailand halted plans on Monday to expel an 18-year-old Saudi woman fleeing her family who locked herself up in hotel room to prevent immigration officials from putting her on a Kuwait-bound flight.

Rahaf al-Qunun has been inside the hotel at Bangkok’s International Airport since Saturday when she arrived on a flight from Kuwait.

She claimed that she could be killed if she was returned to her family, which had not been reached for comment on the accusations of abuse.

“Thai officials now plan to meet representatives of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to discuss the case,’’ immigration Chief Surachate Hakparn told newsmen.

He had earlier denied allegations by Qunun that she was being detained at the request of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also denied her allegations that its embassy had confiscated her passport, saying in a Tweet that she was stopped at the airport for violating Thai immigration laws.

Qunun posted a video on Twitter on Monday of her barricading her hotel door with a table and a mattress.

She told Reuters she fled while her family was visiting Kuwait and had planned to travel from Thailand to Australia to seek asylum.

She said she was detained after leaving her plane in Bangkok and told she would be sent back to Kuwait.

“My brothers and family and the Saudi embassy will be waiting for me in Kuwait.

“They will kill me, my life is in danger, my family threatens to kill me for the most trivial things,” Qunun said by text and voice message from the hotel on Sunday.