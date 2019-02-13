Tinubu and ‘Atikulate ladies’: Gesture turned blackmailing tool

The spokesman of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC leader has alerted about a move by the Atiku Abubakar camp to mine a photograph taken at a private terminal in Lagos for political capital.

The aim is to portray Tinubu as a backer of Atiku, few days to Saturday’s election, especially on the tail of another lie, that ‘unhappy’ Tinubu threw away the APC flag at a near riotous rally of his party in Abeokuta on Monday.

But Tunde Rahman, Tinubu’s spokesman and special adviser on the media told NAN there was no truth in the two episodes and warned that people should not consume the propaganda of the opposition, unquestioningly.

About the photograph now being used to blackmail Tinubu, Rahman explained the circumstances that led to the selfie.

According to him, Tinubu bumped into some PDP stalwarts at the Private Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

“These people who included ex-DSS Spokesperson Marilyn Ogah quickly wormed up to him and sought a selfie with Asiwaju. Because he knows Ogah well and because of his mature politics, he allowed what he thought was a seemingly innocuous request.

“Now, Marilyn Ogah and PDP elements have turned this noble gesture exemplified by the photograph below into a propaganda machinery and an instrument of blackmail.

” I understand, they even want to place this photograph as an advertorial in newspapers in their desperate attempt to smear Asiwaju and curry support.

“The photograph has been turned into an instrument of blackmail. This is sad indeed. With the way she is using this photograph, Marilyn Ogah has sunken low. Many who were there saw how they forcefully pleaded for the selfie and Asiwaju obliged them even without his trademark cap.

“Please ignore their propaganda and campaign of calumny. There is nothing more to the photograph than an acceptance of a seemingly harmless request for a photograph”.