Tinubu: PDP saucy, distractive, needs help to overcome poll trauma

From Saudi Arabia, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has thrown trademark jabs at the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, styling its statements after the election as ‘saucy and distractive”.

Tinubu believes that the PDP may be suffering from election defeat trauma and urged Nigerians not to be annoyed with them but help them to overcome the trauma.

The APC leader spoke after an Iftar dinner meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Makkah.

Also at the dinner were Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and Emir of Kazaure, Dr. Najib Hussaini Adamu, Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Isa Dodo, Malam Mamman Daura, Malam Isma’ila Isa, Mr Wale Tinubu and Mr Hakeem P. Fahm, the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Lagos State.

The former Lagos State governor said the Peoples Democratic Party is reputed for “saucy and distractive statements’’, urging Nigerians not to be angry with the party, but assist them to overcome their “colossal defeat” in the February 2019 elections.

“Don’t blame them. They are handicapped by the traumatic feelings of the colossal loss of the election. You should help them to manage the trauma,” he added.

He urged all citizens should consider the enormity of challenges facing the nation, and support the President.

He urged Nigerians to rally round President Buhari to solve the problems and stabilize the polity.

“The President worked hard and will continue to do so to ensure peace and stability in the country, which are important for the economy to make progress. These are the key pegs of his agenda. Let us all come together to support him,” he said.