Tiv-Jukun clashes: Group condemns anti-Ishaku protest

A youth group in Taraba state has condemned the recent protest against Gov. Dairus Ishaku of Taraba State over the recent clashes between Tivs and Jukuns in the state.

Briefing newsmen on Friday, the group: Concerned Youths of Taraba, condemned the allegation that Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku and General T. Y. Danjuma were responsible for the clashes.

Daniel Likam, President of the group who described the protesters as ‘hired miscreants’, said that they were only paid to tarnish the image of the governor and not proffer solution to the problem.

“The action of these hired miscreants is hereby condemned by Concerned Taraba State youths because it is a clear attempt to tarnish the good image of our leaders and escalate the Tiv-Jukun crisis.

“We the concerned youths wish to state that, these Abuja hired protesters are not resident here in Taraba, neither are they of Taraba State origin.

“The State Government under the leadership of Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku has made numerous efforts to ensure that lasting peace is restored,” the group said.

The group listed some of the efforts of the government to include: meeting between Gov. Ishaku and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom and subsequent meeting with elders from the two tribes.

The group said that a high powered committee had also been set up to interface with Benue State Government to ensure restoration of peace, while dialogue had been ongoing between the Aku Uka and Tor Tiv.

“Considering all these steps that have been taken so far by the State Government, it is disturbing for these hired youths in Abuja to come up with all these allegations againt Gov. Darius Ishaku and Gen. T.Y. Danjuma.

“These allegations are not only misplaced but criminal in nature. We call on the relevant security agencies to invite these hired youths for interrogation.

“Let these hired youths show the security agencies the various camps where they claimed Governor Darius Ishaku and General T. Y. Danjuma are training militias,” the group said.

It called on all Nigerians to desist from making inflammatory statements capable of jeopardizing the peace process that is currently being pursued by the Taraba State Government.