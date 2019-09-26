Tiv/Jukun leaders in Taraba agree to ceasefire

By Martins Abochol

The leaderships of the Tiv and Junkun waring factions in the Southern part of Taraba on Thursday, agreed to a ceasefire to allow the return of normalcy to the area.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a two-day peace meeting held in Jalingo, Taraba, with representatives of both tribes, government officials and state security chiefs.

Government officials and security agencies in the state also attended the meeting.

According to the communique, speakers at the meeting condemned the crisis and stressed the need for cessation of all forms of hostilities between the two communities to have way for the peace building effort being spearheaded by the state government.

“The meeting noted that the crisis had been hijacked by criminal elements from both the Jukun and Tiv communities and therefore, the two communities should expose the criminal elements amongst them.

“We also resolved to stop reprisal attacks or revenge from both parties but report all from of security breaches to the security agencies for appropriate action.

“There is every need for government to take deliberate steps to encourage the Internally Displaced Persons to return to their homes since adequate security operatives have been deployed to the affected communities to protect lives and property,’’ the leaders said.

The leaders urged journalists to be more positive in their reportage while the parties also charged the communities to be wary of rumours that are capable of inciting the people and destabilising the entire peace process.

The communique was signed by the state Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu as representative of the state government , Mr Danjuma Adamu and John Mamman signed for the Jukun community while Mr Jime Yongo and Mr Isaac Waakaa signed on behalf of the Tiv community.

NAN reports that the communual crisis between Tiv and Jukun of Taraba has claimed many lives and property worth billions of Naira in Takum, Wukari and Donga local government areas of the state. (NAN)