Tiv Youth Council lauds Army, DSS, others over peace in Benue, Taraba

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for restoring peace in Benue and Taraba states after deadly clashes in Tiv communities.

The commendation was made in a statement issued on Thursday by Mr Mike Msuaan, the President, Tiv Youth Council Worldwide.

Msuaan recalled that the Benue valley and surrounding states were gradually becoming a hotbed of violence and almost becoming a safe haven for terrorists before the intervention of the security agents.

“The timely strategic intervention of the gallant forces of the Nigerian Army, however, ensured that the situation was brought under full control without degenerating further.

“The wild bandits, cattle rustlers, sponsored militia masquerading as cattle herders, and all other grades of emerging terrorists have been effectively combated and subdued through a fine mix of military intelligence and strategic warfare.

“For this, the Tiv Youth Council cannot thank the Nigerian Army enough.

“It has not escaped our pained memories that the security challenges led to the irreparable loss of several lives, property and many communities were completely ravaged and destroyed.

“This gave rise to humanitarian crisis with several people rendered homeless and living in IDP camps.

“The timely, strategic and indeed sacrificial intervention of the Nigerian Army backed with failsafe intelligence from the Department of State Services and Directorate of Military Intelligence and the police has quelled all the embers of violence and bloodshed,” Msuaan said.

According to Msuaan, the Military Operation Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) and operation whirl stroke launched in May, in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States are significantly restoring peace and stability to affected communities in the states.

He attributed the success of the military operations to the unequalled and sacrificial commitment of the Nigerian Army fused with its strategic partnership with the DSS and the police in intelligence gathering and counter action.

Msuaan said the peace achieved in Benue and Taraba had helped to further bolster the confidence of the Tiv people in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and deep concern as well as empathy for the Tiv nation.

“For this, we are full of deep appreciation and resounding applause for the President Muhammadu government particularly in addressing the heinous security challenges tugging at the nation from all corners.

“The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has been deeply involved in creating awareness about the attacks on Tiv communities and other minority ethnic groups by criminal elements.

“We have also been involved in community peace building efforts thus we can better appreciate the stability the Military, DSS and other security agencies have restored to the hitherto troubled communities,” he said.

“With the restoration of peace and security to our region, development can now thrive.

Msuaan expressed confidence in the ability of the Nigerian Army to protect Nigerians and the country as a whole from criminals and terrorists.

He therefore called on Nigerians especially the people of Benue and Taraba States to remain united and give the security agencies the full support needed to protect lives and property of Nigerians.

The Tiv Youth Council president urged the people to report suspicious characters and give credible information to the Army, DSS, Police and other security agencies to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

He added: “Nigeria is our collective heritage and with the reinvigorated Military vigilance there is no more room for miscreants, bandits, criminals, terrorists and their fiendish political collaborators.

“A new and greater Nigeria is emerging under President Muhammadu Buhari and all hands should be on deck to drive this process faster.” (NAN)