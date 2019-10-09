Toll Gates: Okowa advises FG to employ companies with capacity

As Federal Government mulls the re-introduction of toll gates on highways, Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, says the projects should be given to credible companies.

Speaking at a quarterly briefing, Okowa said that only companies that can utilize the funds for regular maintenance of the roads should be drafted.

The governor said that roads were failing across the country in an overwhelming manner, adding that it would be unfair to toll roads that are not good.

“They should concession these roads to competent companies and the money made should be ploughed back to continue the maintenance of the roads where the toll gates are located.

“It is far cheaper to pay for tolls on good roads than spend money on maintenance of your cars, with the attendant delays and inconveniences as a result of bad roads.

“We would have preferred that Federal Government either repaired the roads or made refunds when states reconstruct the roads, because most of the roads have started to fail, more so, when bigger heavy duty vehicles are on roads not envisaged during design and construction.”

He also disclosed that his administration was giving a boost to tourism, saying “there are things that we need to do to encourage the people to improve on activities that will make families more comfortable.

“So, we are looking forward to building a Pleasure Park which will be on the Ugbolu-Asaba road, and we are also putting up a film village to encourage our budding artistes as Asaba has become the hub for movie locations.

“The new Secretariat Complex we are building in Asaba is coming on strong; I am very satisfied with the level of work being carried out and it is one of the biggest secretariats in the country.

“We thank God that at the end, we will have a reasonable accommodation for our workers.

“As it concerns the storm drainage project, we have continued with it in a more limited way due to the rains; I know that due to the construction of the current storm drainage in Asaba that flood has been contained.

“It is scary when I see the volume of water that the drainage systems are collecting currently and I am grateful that the designs executed for these drainages are effective, no matter how big the designs were.

“Before the end of the year, we shall commence with two critical phases in the Warri/Uvwie Storm Drain projects,” he said.