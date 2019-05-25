Touching: Ogembe empowers constituents who voted him out

By Asagun Ronke

Sen. Ahmed Ogembe (PDP/Kogi Central), has distributed empowerment items to 100 women and youths in his constituency, even after losing his re-election bid in the March 16 National Assembly election.

Ogembe who is challenging the conduct of the election, alleged that the process was marred with irregularities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the items were distributed to the beneficiaries on Thursday.

Speaking to NAN on the gesture, Ogembe said that he had promised to empower the women and youths by giving them sewing machines and motorcycles.

“I want our women to be self reliant and not depend on their husbands to put food on their tables. I also want them to support their husbands in their houses.

“I also want to try and keep our youths away from the streets because an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. I am optimistic that this gesture will reduce crime rate among the youths,” he said.

The senator regretted the high level of poverty in the state, describing the situation as alarming.

“The poverty level is alarming. It is saddening that some families cannot even afford to eat one meal per day

”This is why I am doing my best as a leader to reduce it,” he said.

He called on wealthy people and political leaders in the state to join hands, irrespective of party affiliation, and make the state a better place for all.

Ogembe implored the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity given to them and also assist those they could equally help so as to make life worth living for everyone.