Trade: China issues U.S. travel alert warning

China issued a travel warning for the US, saying Chinese visitors have been interrogated, interviewed and subjected to other forms of what it called harassment by US law enforcement agencies.

The warning urges Chinese citizens and Chinese-funded bodies in the US to step up their safety awareness and preventative measures and respond “appropriately and actively”. It was issued by the Foreign Ministry, as well as the Chinese Embassy and consulates in the US

The warning comes amid an increasingly bitter trade dispute between the sides and tougher immigration enforcement by the US President Donald Trump administration.

Also Tuesday, China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued its own travel alert for the US, noting the high frequency of shootings, robberies and theft in the country. Chinese students abroad were also urged Monday to assess the risks involved given tightened visa restrictions

