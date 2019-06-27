Trade, climate change, Iran focus as G-20 leaders meet

Trade and geopolitical tensions, and the looming threat of climate change, are on the agenda as Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders gather in Osaka, Japan, for a summit of the Group of 20 major economies.

While prospects for detente in the trade war between the United States and China are in the spotlight, many participating are calling for a broader perspective in tackling many global crises.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other world leaders were arriving in Osaka on Thursday.

“This will be a difficult G-20, there are global challenges to be met, we need to step up to avoid the climate threats, … reform the World Trade Organization and prepare for the digital revolution,” Donald Tusk, president of the European Union Council, said at a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The summit comes at a time of growing international tensions, for example, over Iran’s nuclear deal, as well as disputes between the United States and China over trade and technology.

President Donald Trump was due to arrive later Thursday and to meet with Xi on Saturday as the G-20 meetings conclude.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman in Beijing said China intends to defend itself against further US moves to penalize it due to trade friction.

Threats by President Donald Trump to impose more tariffs on Chinese exports “won’t work on us because the Chinese people don’t believe in heresy and are not afraid of pressure,” said Geng Shuang.

China has sought to gain support for defending global trade agreements against Trump’s “America First” stance in gatherings like the G-20.

