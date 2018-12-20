Trader in trouble for stealing policemen cell phones

By Deborah Akpede

A 26-year-old trader, Amoo Sabode, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for a allegedly stealing cell phones valued at N48,000 and N96,000 belonging to two police officers.

The police charged Sabode, who lives in Agege area of Lagos, with stealing.

Police prosecutor, Sgt. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Nov. 14 at Pen-Cinema, Agege, Lagos.

He said that the accused, visited a friend at the police station, sneaked into one of the offices and stole a phone valued at N48,000 and a cash of N96,000 belonging to Jamiu Obiyemi and Olufunke Oni respectively.

The prosecution said that the phone was tracked and recovered from the accused in Ondo State.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section prescribes three years jail term for stealing.

Following Sabode’s plea of not guilty, Magistrate Mrs S.K Matepo, admitted him to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Matepo ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government(LASG).

The magistrate adjourned until Dec. 28, for further hearing.