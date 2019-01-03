Tradermoni: Tight security in Oyo as Osinbajo visits Saki

By Ibrahim Abdulazeez

Security has been beefed up in Saki town, Saki West Local Government Area of Oyo State ahead of the visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo is scheduled to visit the ancient town on Friday in continuation of the distribution of the “tradermoni”, an initiative of the Federal government.

NAN correspondent who went round the town and its environs reports that security men were seen in different vehicles patrolling the town.

Some of the vehicles that were completely tinted carried the number plate of the State House.

Some regular policemen, anti-explosives unit, and mobile policemen were also seen at strategic places like Ogboro road, Sango road, Poly road, among others.

Some residents, who spoke with NAN in separate interviews, said they were ready to receive the vice president.

Alhaji Mutiu Omototo, a car dealer, said “We are delighted on hearing the news that our Oga is coming here tomorrow, it has strengthened our trust in this administration.’’

Alhaji Akeem Olabisi, a civil servant, expressed appreciation over the proposed visit, adding that Osinbajo would find a home in Saki.

“Saki is naturally a progressive town and we are always proud of that, the VP will feel so much at home here tomorrow I can assure you.

“I see heavy security and it is not because we are troublesome but it is just statutory for them to put it in place for the number two man’s visit.

“So many states are already enjoying their own share of the tradermoni which is one of the best initiatives of this administration, now it is our turn and we can’t wait,” he said.

