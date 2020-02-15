Transporters Day: Nestlé Nigeria meets with top logistics companies

By Emmanuel Afonne

Nestlé Nigeria PLC says it will continuously drive product availability in the marketplace with speed to ensure it remained at the forefront of supporting the growth of the Nigerian economy through its local sourcing and supplier development initiatives.

Mrs Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager at Nestlé, in a statement quoted Mr Nestor Finalo, Supply Chain Manager at Nestlé Nigeria as saying this at the Transporters Day 2020.

The main objective of the “Transporters Day” event held in Lagos was to host top logistics companies to share best practices.

It was also to jointly engage them on the company’s core ambition and then to recognise them for the key role they play to hasten process.

Finalo said the company was concerned about providing healthy food to its consumers and as such needed to create stronger partnerships with its transporters to enable them provide optimum services to customers and distributors, on-time and in full.

“With this, we are putting the customers at the center of everything we do; everything we do starts with the customers and shoppers in mind.

“Ensuring availability and access to our healthy options cannot be achieved without a committed relationship between Nestle and the transporters.

“With this comes the responsibility to sustain all efforts towards ensuring our high-quality products are available for the shoppers to buy and consume across all relevant outlets in the country.”

Uwadoka also quoted one of the participants Mr Timi Miriki of Fabeto Nigeria Limited, as expressing satisfaction and commending Nestlé for creating a platform where challenges and issues affecting transporters can be addressed.

Miriki said the platform would encourage long-term relationships between Nestlé and its service suppliers.

“I have worked with Nestlé for over 30 years now. One thing I really appreciate the company for is its efforts towards strengthening the relationships with transporters.

“This has provided platforms for development while creating job opportunities which is a very critical element in the journey towards a more sustainable economy.

“I am particularly happy that the Transporters Day is brought back because it provides opportunities for us to learn from each other and to understand Nestlé’s direction in order to serve the company better.

“Yes, it has been 30 years, yet I look forward to working with Nestlé for a long time to come.”

Topics covered at the event included safety, security and quality assurance as Nestle Nigeria PLC strives to achieve its objectives with maximum safety in its transportation system. (NAN)