Trending: Saraki demands 90 percent Kwara votes for Buhari

Saraki: at a campaign rally urges 90 per cent votes for Buhari

A video has surfaced where Senate President Bukola Saraki urged the people of Kwara State to give 90 per cent of their votes to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The video was recorded in Ilorin on Thursday the last day of electioneering campaign.Saraki video

Saraki, is the Director-general of the campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

It was not impossible that Saraki’s statement at the rally was a slip of the tongue, as a voice now corrected him to say ‘Atiku’.

The Senate President is fighting to retain his senate seat against the All Progressives Congress challenger, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe. The latter has vowed to retire Saraki from politics.

