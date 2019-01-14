Tribunal: Onnoghen absent at CCT as Olanipekun leads legal team

Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) is leading a team of lawyers to the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Abuja in defence of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, who is being arraigned by the Federal Government for non declaration of his assets.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CJN Onnoghen did not appear in person.

Chief Chris Uche, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, Sebastine Hon, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, Kehinde Ogunwumiju and A.T Kehinde are among the 45 Senior Advocates of Nigeria representing Onnoghen.

Also, 55 lawyers are in the Onnoghen’s defence team.

Meanwhile, a former Director of Public Prosecution in Kano State, Aliyu Umar (SAN), is leading the Federal Government’s prosecution ‎team.

Umar was one of the senior lawyers appointed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), as part of government’s prosecution team in 2016.

He led the FG’s prosecution team that was to prosecute the Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu for alleged forgery of Senate rules.

The charges were however, withdrawn from court the legal team.