Tribunal upholds election of Sen. Oduah

By Ifeanyi Nwoko

The Anambra State Election Petition Tribunal has upheld the election of Sen. Stella Oduah as the Senator representing Anambra North in the National Assembly.

Sen. Oduah who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Appropriation in the Senate, floored the APGA candidate, that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 18 others to win Anambra North Senate seat.

Oduah polled 113,989 votes, the APGA candidate polled 59,937 votes while Mr Nelson Onubogu of the APC polled 11,995 votes.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate in the election, Chinedu Emeka had challenged the election, alleging that Oduah was not qualified,

The petitioner also alleged that there were electoral malpractices which influenced the victory of the two-term Senator.

He went on to accuse the Senator of still being a member of APGA as at the time of the election, adding that part of the process contravened the Electoral Act

In its ruling challenging the victory of Oduah, the Tribunal held that the allegations against her and against the Election process could not be substantiated.

Justice Esther Haruna. said the petitioner failed to prove his allegations beyond reasonable doubt and therefore ruled that Oduah was validly elected.

In a related development, the tribunal also affirmed the election of Valentine Ayika of the PDP, representing Anaocha, Njikoka and Dunukofia Federal Constituencies.

Ayika’s election was challenged by APGA candidate, Dozie Nwankwo.