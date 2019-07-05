Tricycle operator who beat motorist jailed

By Ugochi Ugochukwu

An Abuja Grade I Area Court sitting in Karmo on Friday, sentenced a 30-year-old tricycle rider, Hamaru Salisu, to eight months in prison for beating up a motorist with an electric cable.

The Presiding Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, convicted Salisu, after he pleaded guilty to the three counts of conspiracy, assault and mischief filed against him.

Maiwada, however gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20, 000, saying that the punishment would serve as deterrent to others.

The judge also ordered the convict to pay N20,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Ukagha Ijeoma, told the court that Mr Wisdom Lard, who lives in Pywoyi village Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on June 30.

Ijeoma told the court that the convict and one Dogo, now at large, beat up Lard with a cable and also broke his Toyota Camry car windshield with registration number Gwa 665 TE valued N26,000.

Ijeoma said that during police interrogation the convict claimed that the complainant hit his tricycle and refuse to apologise.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 79, 266 and 327 of the Penal Code.