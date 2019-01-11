Troops nab wanted Boko Haram terrorist

By Johnson Eyiangho

The Army has arrested a wanted Boko Haram member, Babagana Abubakar (aka Alagarno) at Bulabulim Ngarnam community on the outskirt of Maiduguri.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the army spokesman, said in a statement on Friday that Abubakar was arrested in a room in a house, where he was hiding in the community.

According to Usman, two military ballistic helmets, a pair of military desert boot, a fragment jacket, a Jersey pull over, military backpack, camouflage design shorts, two voters identification cards, National identification card, amulets, camouflage T-shirts and a military jungle hat were recovered from the terrorist.

“He has since been moved out of the area for further interrogation,” the army spokesman said.

He said combined troops of 195 Battalion, Mobile Policemen and Civilian Joint Task Force -CJTF, nabed the suspect on Thursday.