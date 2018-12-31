Troops neutralise 3 female suicide bombers

By Johnson Eyiangho

Troops on Sunday neutralised three female suicide bombers, while on patrol around Kubtara village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno.

A statement by Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole on Monday said the troops also recovered one Rocket Propelled Grenade and a suicide vest at the scene of the incident.

Nwachukwu said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai had commended the troops for their successful exploits.

Buratai encouraged them to be more daring, vigilant and steadfast, as they clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

In another development, the Nigerian Army has described a video in circulation showing a soldier complaining of lack of weapons as not a “true reflection of today’s reality.”

Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Director of Army Public Relations, said that in the video, a “supposedly soldier clad with an AK-47 rifle alleged lack of arms and ammunition, among other soldiers in a remote location.”

“This is not true, as the video was recorded in 2014 and therefore cannot be a true reflection of the present reality.

“The public are please requested to discountenance the video clip,” Usman said.