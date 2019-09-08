Trump cancels Afghan peace talks, meeting with Taliban leaders

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he was calling off “peace negotiations” with Taliban leadership after a U.S. service member was killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Trump tweeted that he was scheduled to hold a secret meeting at Camp David Sunday with Taliban leadership and, separately, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The United States has been working on a deal with the group that harbored 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden to pull troops out of Afghanistan and end the nation’s longest war.

The meeting at Camp David would have come just days before the 18th anniversary of 9/11.