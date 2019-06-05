Trump heads to Portsmouth for D-Day anniversary

President Donald Trump has departed London to Portsmouth , England to join other world leaders for a D-Day commemoration.

On Wednesday, the eve of the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy, President Trump is scheduled to attend an event at the British naval base in Portsmouth, England, commemorating the battle.

During a toast at Buckingham Palace on Monday, Mr. Trump alluded to the ties forged between Britain and the United States during World War II, saying the Allies “defeated the Nazis and the Nazi regime, and liberated millions from tyranny.”

“The bond between our nations was forever sealed in that great crusade,” he added.

Portsmouth played a part in Operation Overlord, the campaign to retake Europe from the Axis powers in World War II: Allied forces boarded ships bound for France at the port; Americans lodged in a barracks in the city; and injured soldiers were treated at one of the city’s hospitals. After the event at the naval base Tuesday, Mr. Trump is scheduled to travel to Ireland, where he will meet with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and travel to his golf course in Doonbeg, on Ireland’s western coast.

For the D-Day anniversary itself, on Thursday, Mr. Trump plans to go to northern France, where he is due to visit an American cemetery and then meet with President Emmanuel Macron. Last year, during a trip to France to commemorate the centennial of the end of World War I, Mr. Trump drew outrage for his decision not to visit a cemetery for American soldiers because of rain.