Trump to speak at IAC annual conference

U.S. President Donald Trump will speak at this year’s annual conference of the Israeli American Council, an organisation funded by one of Trump’s supporters, Jewish-American billionaire Sheldon Adelson.

The IAC is a voice for the Israeli-American community, believed to number in the hundreds of thousands. Its annual conferences consider a range of issues, including how best to assimilate into the American Jewish community.

IAC was originally founded by several prominent Israeli businessmen living in the United States as a non-partisan organisation. In recent years, however, Adelson has become the organisation’s leading donor, with IAC shifting to focus more on political issues.

Trump’s planned appearance before the conference was first reported on Monday by the Israel Hayom daily that Adelson owns. The freebie newspaper is known for its strong support of Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, the candidate spoke before the annual AIPAC conference in Washington, the largest pro-Israel gathering in the United States.

Since Trump entered the White House, he has only appeared before the Republican Jewish Coalition, the leading Jewish group affiliated with the Republican Party, which is also funded by Adelson. Trump last appeared before the organization at RJC’s conference in Las Vegas in April.

Adelson reportedly donated tens of millions of dollars to GOP candidates in 2016, making him the party’s major donor. He made similar donations in 2012, when Republicans failed to defeat then-president Barack Obama, and in the 2018 mid-term election, in which Democrats won control of the House of Representatives while Republicans kept their majority in the U.S. Senate.

Source: