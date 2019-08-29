Social media platform Twitter Inc. has frozen the account of Bring Back Our Girls co-founder, Aisha Yesufu, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Our correspondent who visited her twitter handle on Thursday reports that the social media handle left a notice that the account had been frozen.

Twitter wrote: “Caution: this account is temporary restricted. You are seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from this account.

As at the time of this report, Yesufu twitted last 17 hours ago. Below are some of her last tweets before her account was frozen.

Even if you have access to power or you have been given some power or whatever gain you get didn’t God say we should fight for justice even if against OURSELVES? pic.twitter.com/xarv6jl7TM — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) August 28, 2019

You praised me when i called Goodluck Ebele Jonathan incompetent, clueless and inept. You insult me for calling Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari incompetent, clueless and inept.

Why?

PERSONAL INCLINATION?

Are we not facing the same injustice? Is it because you have access to power? pic.twitter.com/7rQNpeVxnW — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) August 28, 2019

That the President is old enough to be my father is not the reason I should not criticise him & make demands. It is about fighting for justice & God has enjoined us to stand firm even against ourselves & our parents to fight injustice!

Why are you focused on personal inclination? pic.twitter.com/V9GwjsoGGy — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) August 28, 2019

That the President is today a Muslim like myself is not a reason that i should not criticise and make demands on him. That i voted for the President in 2015 is not a reason i should not criticise the President.

IT SHOULD NOT BE ABOUT PERSONAL INCLINATION!

ITS ABOUT JUSTICE! pic.twitter.com/e8Ew5kgRtn — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) August 28, 2019

Twitter did not give any reason for freezing the account.

Meanwhile, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili has taken to her own twitter handle @Obyezeks to retweet the announcement of the freezing of Aisha Yesufu’s account.

@AishaYesufu account has been temporarily suspended by @twitter. She is one person who has dedicated her life for the past 5 years in fighting for the good of the Citizens of Nig.She’s under Constant attack,insults&threats by trolls & govt paid agents. Why is her acct restricted? pic.twitter.com/9ByVMHOrUE — RIP Uncle Pius Adesanmi 💔😭 (@MKabrik) August 29, 2019

Ezekwesili went further to tag twitter in a tribute to Aisha Yesufu, posted by another twitter user @OnyemaAbuchi, in which he described Yesufu as a freedom fighter who spoke for the voiceless.

Ezekwesili demanded that twitter must release the account of her co-BBOG founder.

The former minister wrote in the tag: Here @Twitter is a tribute to @AishaYesufu from her fellow citizen who represents the Voice of many. Ignore the intolerant FG @NigeriaGov and it’s internet trolls that despise and attack Aisha here on Twitter daily. Release her account NOW. She does not deserve to be shut down.

As at the time of this report, Aisha Yesufu could not me reached for comments regarding the freezing of her account.