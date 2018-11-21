Two House of Reps members dump APC

By EricJames Ochigbo

Two All Progressive Congress (APC) members in the House of Representatives have resigned their membership of the ruling party with one defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers announced their resignations in two separate letters to the green chambers, which were read on the floor of the house on Wednesday by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

Rep. Babatubde Kolawale, representing Akoko North East/West Federal Constituency in Ondo, in his letter, announced that he was defecting to the PDP.

However, Rep. Mukaila Kazzim, representing Abeokuta North/Obafemi-Owode/ Odeda Federal Constituency of Ogun, did not state the party he would join.

In the letters, both lawmakers made references to irreconcilable issues relating to the party primaries as part of the reasons for the resignation and defection.

Kazzim stated that “god-fatherism” played a vital role in the emergence of candidates to represent the party in the 2019 general elections.

He said that the phenomenon was not only undemocratic but against relevant sections of the Constitution.

The legislators said after due consultations with their constituents, it was time for them to part ways with the APC.