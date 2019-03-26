TY Danjuma Foundation disburses N3bn in 10 years

By Angela Atabo

The TY Danjuma Foundation (TYDF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) says it has provided more than N3 billion worth of social interventions in the last ten years.

Mr Gima Forje, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the organisation made this known on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, on the side-line of its 2019 NGOs Development Training.

Forje estimated that about 30 million ordinary Nigerians with various health issues and educational challenges had benefited from the interventions.

He said the foundation was committed to enhancing the quality of life of Nigerians by supporting initiatives that would improve access to health and educational opportunities.

He said that since 2010, more than 200 organisations had partnered with TYDF to positively affect the lives of 8 million Nigerians through about 300 life-changing projects.

“In 2010 we supported 20 NGOs to provide grants for intervention, in 2011 it was 27 NGOs while in 2012 we supported 32 NGOs.

“In 2013, we sponsored 20 NGOs, in 2014, it was 24, in 2015 we had 10 in 2016, it was 18, in 2017 it was 20 NGOs, and in 2018 we supported 25 NGOs’ interventions.

“ We also supported 100 organisations in 20 states to implement 148 projects, totalling ₦2,006,329,070,91 in grants.

“TYDF has also awarded N197 million in grants to fund 24 projects in health and education across Nigeria.

Forje also noted that N227 million was awarded to partner organisations in 2019.

He said that an additional N30 million was disbursed in response to emerging challenges like disease outbreaks and flooding that may occur in the course of the year.

The acting CEO said that every year, the foundation organises a two-day event to close an existing grant and begin a new grant cycle.

He informed that in the 2019 grants cycle, the foundation would work with 24 NGOs.

Forje said the NGOs would also implement projects in maternal and child health, free medical mission, nutrition, girl-child education, support for internally displaced persons (IDPS), school feeding, and teachers’ training.

He said that these projects would be implemented in nine states of Akwa-Ibom, Edo, Taraba, Delta, Niger, Kebbi, Bauchi, Plateau, Adamawa, and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

He said that TYDF humanitarian and developmental interventions would reach Akwa-Ibom, Delta, and Adamawa for the first time this year.

Mr Tersoo Akula, TYDF’s Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, said that the foundation’s intervention mostly at the grassroots was deliberate in order to eliminate extreme poverty among Nigerians.

“We have seen cases where people live with sickness due to lack of money, somebody can stay with hernia for seven years because of lack of money to access healthcare.

“We do this because Nigerians are confronted daily with challenges of accessing basic amenities as they go about their daily work.

“So TYDF combats these challenges to improve the quality of life and reduce extreme poverty.

“We carry out intervention in maternal mortality, prevent blindness, and provide safe water, education, sanitation among others,’’Akula said.

Mr Francis Adoga, TYDF Communication Officer, explained that in its 10 years of grant-making, the foundation had continually sought to receive feedback to improve the understanding of indigenous NGOs on the intricacies of sourcing for funds.

Adoga said that the foundation had bridged gap with other NGOs by equipping them with knowledge of fund sourcing, basic donor funding criteria and projecting them.

He said that the NGOs training had fulfilled one of the foundation’s values of promoting philanthropy in Nigeria. (NAN)