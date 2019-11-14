TY Danjuma Foundation marks 10 years of philanthropy

Healthcare

Lt.-Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, Chairman, TY Danjuma Foundation, on Thursday marked 10 years of his philanthropy and promised to refocus solely on healthcare delivery and hygiene.

Danjuma said this while giving his address at an event to mark the foundation’s 10th year anniversary in Abuja.

He said that the foundation had come a long way, adding that “we admit we have made some mistakes but we will make correction going forward.

He said although the foundation had a lot to celebrate but the state of the nation’s highway that had been taken over by armed men was a worrisome situation.

“So, even as we celebrate 10 years today because we have done well as a foundation by caring for people, it saddens me because the roads are not safe.

“The foundation has restored sight and dignity to men, took care of destitute and displaced persons, victims of terrorism and tribal and intertribal wars.

“So as we blow our own trumpet in celebration, we cannot forget we now live in an unsafe environment and the sad thing is that it all took place within the last 10 years.

“As a soldier who fought in the civil war, I never needed escort while traveling to visit my family but now, I dare not do that.”

Danjuma said the foundation decided to scale down its 10 years anniversary to spare a thought for the nation’s situation.

He said that he decided to help the less privileged especially to access healthcare because of the experience and what he went through during his years of service in the army.

Danjuma thanked the grantees and staff members of the foundation for using their skills to give healthcare to the needy in the last 10 years.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the foundation is committed to enhancing the quality of life in Nigeria by supporting initiatives that improve access to health and education.

The foundation in 10 years awarded N3 billion cummulative grants to eight million direct beneficiaries and also implemented 280 projects in 31 states of the federation including the FCT.

Some of the grantees commended the foundation for funding them to help contribute to building a Nigeria where all citizens have access to affordable quality healthcare, education and equal opportunities to realise their potential.(NAN)