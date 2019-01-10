U.S., China on collision course over Taiwan

(dpa/NAN) The United States (U.S.) has rejected the threat or use of force by China against Taiwan, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the de facto U.S. embassy, said on Thursday.

The U.S. comments came in response to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s claim recently that China will unify Taiwan, by force if necessary.

“The United States has made clear to Beijing that it should stop its coercion and resume dialogue with the democratically-elected administration on Taiwan,’’ AIT spokeswoman Amanda Mansour said.

Mansour reiterated what Garrett Marquis, spokesman of the U.S. National Security Council, said in a tweet on Monday.

Report says Taiwan is a self-governing democratic island off the south-east coast of China that Beijing considers part of its territory.

According to AIT, the U.S. and Taiwan do not have formal diplomatic ties, while the U.S. has a deep and abiding interest in peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.

“Any resolution of cross-Strait differences must be peaceful and based on the will of the people on both sides,’’ Mansour said.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen rejected Xi’s claim hours after it was made on Jan. 2.

Tsai, three days later, again warned China not to misjudge the commitment of the 23 million people of Taiwan to freedom and democracy and called for international support.

“As we have said many times before, Taiwan is a democratic success story, a reliable partner, and a force for good in the world,’’ Mansour said.

“Taiwan will continue to collaborate with the U.S. government, jointly defend democratic values shared by the two sides, and strengthen partnership in all aspects,’’ Taiwan’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told newsmen.

Taiwan has had its own government since 1949, when the Chinese Nationalists fled there after losing a civil war to the Communists.