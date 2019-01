The US economy was shaved off at least 6 billion dollars by the record long government shutdown, Xinhua news agency reported quoting S&P Global Ratings on Friday.

The figure is even higher than the 5.7 billion dollars President Donald Trump had demanded to fund his proposed US-Mexico border wall, the sticking point leading to the shutdown.

S&P Global Ratings’ latest estimate is in line with its projection two weeks ago.

Source: