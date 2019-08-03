U.S.: Many dead in Texas mall shooting

Many people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday and one man was in custody after the latest U.S. mass shooting sent panicked shoppers fleeing.

Many of those caught up in the rampage were buying back-to-school supplies. El Paso police Sergeant Robert Gomez told reporters authorities had ruled out multiple shooters, and he said initial reports were that the gunman used a rifle.

“This is just a tragedy that I’m having a hard time getting my arms around,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo told CNN.

Citing a law enforcement source, El Paso television station KTSM published on its website what it said were two photos of the suspect taken by security cameras as he entered the Walmart.

The images showed a young white man wearing glasses, khaki trousers and a dark T-shirt, and pointing an assault-style rifle. He appears to be wearing headphones or ear defenders.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter that the reports from El Paso were “very bad, many killed.”

“Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government,” he wrote. “God be with you all!”

‘God be with you all’: Trump pledges full support for El Paso shooting victims as lawmakers also grieve https://t.co/gISsidBeWr via @usatoday — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

University Medical Center of El Paso received 13 patients, including some who died, said hospital spokesman Ryan Mielke. Two of the patients who arrived at the hospital were children who were transferred to El Paso Children’s Hospital, he said.

The conditions of the 13 patients ranged from deceased to minor injuries, he said. He could not immediately provide a figure on how many had died.