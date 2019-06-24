U.S. ready to lift Iran sanctions – Envoy

The U.S. is ready to lift all the sanctions against Iran and restore diplomatic ties with Tehran, but on condition of a comprehensive deal first.

U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook made this known on Monday.

He said “If we can reach a comprehensive agreement, the U.S. is prepared to lift all of our sanctions, restore diplomatic ties that were broken 40 years ago, and to welcome the Iranian people into the international community.

“But we need to get to the deal first,” Hook told reporters.

He added that the U.S. was looking for a “truly comprehensive deal,” which would address Iran’s nuclear and missile programs as well as Tehran’s regional policy.

“There is no back channel currently operating between the United States government and the Iranian government,” Hook added. (Sputnik/NAN)