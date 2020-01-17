U.S. Senate prepares for Trump impeachment trial

About 100 lawmakers of the U.S. Senate were sworn in on Thursday as jurors for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

BBC reports that Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts administered the oath to the senators.

Justice Roberts asked the senators, “Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, President of the United States, now pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws, so help you God?”

The lawmakers responded with “I do” before each signing in a book that they took the oath.

The senators, will from Jan. 21, begin deliberation on whether Trump should be removed from office over charges brought by the House of Representatives.

Trump was on Dec. 18, 2019, impeached by the House of Representatives, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his dealings with Ukraine.

But the Republican party has control of the upper chamber and are likely to acquit him.

If this happens, Trump will be joining two former American presidents — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — who were impeached but saved by the Senate.