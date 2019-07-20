U.S. singer falls in love with Barack Obama, needs his sperm for kids

U.S. singer and reality star, Aubrey O’Day has professed her love for former American President Barack Obama, saying that she needs him as her sperm donor for kids.

O’Day declared in a recent interview that she was now ready to be a mother but would need Obama to be her sperm donor to make her dreams come true.

“I would like to do a show about inseminating me with some brilliant man’s sperm so I can have a child,” O’Day recently told Page Six.

She further said: “Dream donor, Barack Obama.

“Because he’s brilliant, classy, kind, compassionate, witty, gorgeous; everything that a great woman deserves, and that’s why he’s got a great woman.”

The 35-year-old Danity Kane singer has been single since her split from 39-year-old TV personality and disc jockey, Paul ‘Pauly D’ DelVecchio, 39.

She also dated Donald Trump Jr. prior to that and said on the first episode of “Ex on the Beach” — which airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET — that he is her soul mate.

O’Day claim she would have gotten back together with Trump Jr. if he had shown up to compete for her love on “Ex on the Beach,” telling us: “If he gave up what he chose to be with over me and came back, I would jump on and marry him right then and there.”

The 57-year-old Obama, has been married to Michelle Obama, 55, since 1992 and they share two daughters, Sasha, 18, and Malia, 21.