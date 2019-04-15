U.S, urges Maduro to allow aids to Venezukar

99 0
99 0
Mike Pompeo, US secretary of State

Donald Trump’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, called on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to allow aid to enter the country. Pompeo urged Maduro to step down and sent a stern warning to Cuba and Russia.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to “change your ways” after visiting a migrant center in Cucuta, a Colombian border town.

Some 3.4 million Venezuelans have fled hyperinflation, food and medicine shortages and a political crisis in their homeland.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet