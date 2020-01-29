By Chinyere Joel- Nwokeoma

In a move to transform the lives of its customers, United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched a hybrid account tagged ‘UBA Bumper Account’.

The bank, in a statement by Mr Ramon Nasir, its Head, External & Media Relations, said that the new account was in line with the bank’s mission of creating superior value for its stakeholders and to encourage savings culture.

Nasir said that the account would offer account holders an opportunity to win cash prizes of up to N2 million.

Mr Jude Anele, the bank’s Group Head, Retail Banking, was quoted by the statement as saying the new ‘UBA Bumper Account’ was created with the customer in mind.

Anele said, “We have in recent times deepened our focus on the most important aspect of our business – the customers we serve.”

He stated that the Bumper Account would deliver improved value to stakeholders, noting that the bank had huge investment in technology to make banking easier and seamless.

The bank official explained that new and existing customers of the bank needed to ensure they had a minimum deposit of N5,000 in their UBA Bumper Account to qualify for draws.

Anele noted that a total of 100 customers emerged winners at the live draws of the new Bumper account.

He said that lucky customers would win from N10,000 to N2million each in the monthly, quarterly and targeted draws.

Anele said that a monthly shopping allowance of N100,000 for a year was also up for grabs.

“No fewer than 50 account holders will get a whopping two million naira each across all participating regions. This account is open to both existing and new customers of the bank who save a minimum of N5,000,” Anele said.(NAN)