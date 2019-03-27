Uganda donates $200,000 in financial aid to cyclone-hit Mozambique

Uganda has donated 200,000 dollars in aid to help victims of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique.

A statement of the ministry of foreign affairs said the donation is a fulfillment of President Yoweri Museveni’s pledge to assist the cyclone-affected people.

The UN on Monday appealed to donors for 282 million dollars for victims of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique over the next three months.

UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Mark Lowcock, who made the appeal said the funds would be used to provide people in the region with health, water, sanitation and education, as well as to restore their livelihood.

About 446 bodies have been recovered so far and the affected population has risen to 531,466, Mozambican authorities said Sunday.

The funding will be used to support relief operations in the first three months after Cyclone Idai and the subsequent disasters hit central Mozambique, an official said.

‘The requirements have been released, it has been sent out across the world and some governments are already considering funding for that appeal,” he said.

He said at the emergency operation centre in Beira, the coastal city close to the most-affected area by Idai, that the appeal is vital for the operations in support to the government of Mozambique.

‘The people in need are 1.85 million in Sofala and Manica provinces, and the targeted people are 1.72 million,” he said, adding that the data have come out through assessment done by the organisation.

He said they were still in short of nurses and technicians, but the government and UN are mobilising resources to support the affected families, with the support from many other partners.

UN experts have counted 500,000 hectares crop destroyed in provinces of Sofala, Manica and Tete, and 58,600 houses damaged.